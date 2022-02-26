‘World’s largest aircraft’ suspected of being destroyed by Russian attack in Ukraine

In the midst of the Ukrainian crisis, there have been reports suggesting that the world’s largest aircraft has been destroyed. An official confirmation, however, has not been forthcoming. Antonov An-225 claimed to be the world’s largest airplane and was last seen at Hostomel Airport (GML).

Recent flight data shows that an aircraft with the registration number UR-82060 has been at Hostomel Airport since it landed there on 5 February 2022. The plane is known for its humongous size. Each wing of the huge plane is fitted with three jet engines, and there are more wheels than a normal plane. The unconfirmed reports suggest that the engineering marvel Antonov An-225, also known as Mryia, may have been destroyed during the war in Ukraine.

According to viral videos on Twitter, an air assault operation was launched at Hostomel Airport, the last landing place of the Antonov An-225. Massive screens of black smoke can be seen rising from the ground in the video. In a different video shot a little further away from Hostomel Airport, you may also see helicopters heading towards the airport. It is only 25 kilometers from Kyiv, and some speculate that Russian forces will use the airport to transport heavy equipment into the country near its capital. However, no official confirmation has been received yet on the report.