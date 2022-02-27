DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulf

UAE imposes four-month long ban on fishing of two types of fish

Feb 27, 2022, 11:40 am IST

Dubai:  The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MoCCAE)   in the UAE has imposed a four-moth long ban on fishing of shark and rays. The ban will be effective from March 1 till June 30.

The announcement is  part of the ministry’s decision to regulate the fishing and trading of certain species of fish during their breeding season. The decision was taken to  ensure the sustainability of fish stocks in the UAE waters and food security.

Also Read: Banned outfit Kuki’s insurgents threatens people to vote for BJP in Manipur: Alleges Congress

Earlier, the ministry had imposed a ban on fishing and sales of goldlined seabream (Rhabdosargus sarba) and king soldier bream (Argyrops spinifer) for one month.

Tags
shortlink
Feb 27, 2022, 11:40 am IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button