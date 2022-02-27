UAE imposes four-month long ban on fishing of two types of fish

Dubai: The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MoCCAE) in the UAE has imposed a four-moth long ban on fishing of shark and rays. The ban will be effective from March 1 till June 30.

The announcement is part of the ministry’s decision to regulate the fishing and trading of certain species of fish during their breeding season. The decision was taken to ensure the sustainability of fish stocks in the UAE waters and food security.

Earlier, the ministry had imposed a ban on fishing and sales of goldlined seabream (Rhabdosargus sarba) and king soldier bream (Argyrops spinifer) for one month.