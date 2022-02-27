FlyBig announces new domestic flight service

Indore: Indore based air carrier, FlyBig has announced that it will operate passenger flight on the Indore-Gondia-Hyderabad route. The service will begin from March 13. Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia would inaugurate the Indore-Gondia-Hyderabad flight from Indore.

The service is launched under the UDAN RCS (Ude Desh Ka Aam Naagrik- Regional Connectivity Scheme).The booking of tickets will start from March 1 and will be available both online and at the window. The fare will be Rs 1,999 for Indore-Gondia or Gondia-Hyderabad travel and the maximum fare would be around Rs 2600.

FlyBig Airlines is promoted by Gurugram-based Big Charter Private Limited. The airline began operations in December 2020 and is focused on connecting tier-2 cities within India.