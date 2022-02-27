Sanjay Raut says tax raids on shiv sena councillor timed with Mumbai civic polls:

Sanjay Raut, a Shiv Sena MP, claimed on Sunday that Income Tax raids at Sena corporator Yashwant Jadhav’s home were carried out with an eye on the upcoming Mumbai civic elections. Mr Raut told reporters in Mumbai that the raids were carried out with the motive of smearing the Shiv Sena. ‘We are noting all these things. People are also watching. Let them do it and find what they are searching for,’ Mr Raut said.

He claims that the central investigation authorities are only active in Maharashtra and West Bengal, which are dominated by non-BJP parties.

On charges of alleged tax evasion, the Income Tax Department searched Mr Jadhav’s home on Friday. Mr Jadhav is the chairman of the influential Standing Committee of the Shiv Sena-ruled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. The BMC polling schedule is yet to be announced.