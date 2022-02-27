Two major explosions heard in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv

Kyiv: Two large explosions lit up the night sky to the southwest of Ukraine’s capital Kyiv on Sunday morning, with one detonation that appeared to be approximately 20 kilometres, or about 12 miles, from the city centre, reported CNN.

The media further reported that the second explosion hit the western part of Kyiv just before 1 am (local time). The second blast also came from the southwestern part of the city in the direction of the city’s second major airport.