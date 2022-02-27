Ukraine President Zelenskiy announces to raise Army with foreign volunteers

Kyiv: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Sunday that the country is going to establish a foreign ‘international’ legion for volunteers from abroad. ‘This will be the key evidence of your support for our country’, Zelenskiy said in a statement.

Also read: Elon Musk helps Ukraine; SpaceX’s Starlink satellite broadband activated after Internet being disrupted

Russian President Vladimir Putin had ordered the suspension of advancement of its military forces in Ukraine on Friday (local time) but the operation was resumed Saturday afternoon. Earlier, Zelenskyy suggested to Putin that they sit down at the negotiation table amid escalating tensions over Russia’s military actions in Ukraine.