Ukraine-Russia war: Here is the full list of countries that have closed airspaces to Russia

Paris: Several countries have closed their airspace to Russian flights due to the military action of Russia on Ukraine. Air France and German airline Lufthansa had suspended all flights to and from Russia.

Earlier, the Russia’s Federal Agency for Air Transport said the ‘unfriendly decisions of the aviation authorities of Latvia, Lithuania, Slovenia and Estonia’ had meant Russia would be introducing its own flight restrictions on those countries

Here’s a list of 17 nations that have banned Russian flights from their airspace:

1) United Kingdom

2) Ireland

3) Finland

4) Belgium

5) Latvia

6) Estonia

7) Lithuania

8) Poland

9) Bulgaria

10) Czech Republic

11) Moldova

12) Romania

13) Slovenia

14) France

15) Italy

16) Austria

17) Germany

France is shutting its airspace to all Russian aircraft and airlines from this evening on. To the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Europe responds with total unity. — Jean-Baptiste Djebbari (@Djebbari_JB) February 27, 2022

Earlier several countries including Germany, France, Italy, the UK, Canada, and the US imposed a new round of sanctions against Russia. Japan has decided to freeze assets of Russian President Vladimir Putin and other top Russian officials.