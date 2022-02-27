UN Security Council plans to vote on Houthi arms embargo

The UN Security Council will vote on a proposal by the United Arab Emirates to impose a weapons embargo on Yemen’s Houthis on Monday, after the group claimed responsibility for several drone and missile attacks on the country this year.

The bill would extend a targeted United Nations arms ban on a few Houthi leaders to the entire group. The bill needs nine votes to pass, with no vetoes from Russia, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, or China.

After the Iran-aligned Houthis overthrew the internationally recognised government in Sanaa in 2015, a Saudi-led coalition, including the UAE, intervened in Yemen. According to the Houthis, they are fighting against a corrupt regime as well as foreign assault.

Iran has been accused by the coalition, the US, and UN sanctions monitors of sending arms to the Houthis, something both Tehran and the organisation deny.

Yemen is on the verge of famine as a result of the war, which has killed tens of thousands of people and generated a humanitarian disaster