Gulf country scraps PCR test requirement for international arrivals

Muscat: Authorities in Oman has decided to lift the mandatory negative RT-PCR test requirement for international arrivals. The Supreme Committee in Oman has announced that fully vaccinated passengers only need to submit a vaccination certificate. Travellers who have received both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, which is approved for use in Oman, will be able to enter without a PCR certificate. The new rule will come into effect from March 1.

The Supreme Committee also eased some other restrictions imposed in the country. Offline classes at 100% capacity will be resumed at all educational institutions from March 6. It also changed the face mask rules. From March 1, face masks will no longer be necessary while outdoors in the country. But, face masks will continue to be mandatory in closed spaces.