New natural gas fields discovered in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: New natural gas fields were discovered in Saudi Arabia. Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman confirmed this. The natural gas fields were discovered in four regions in the country – in the central area of the country, in the Empty Quarter desert, near its northern border and in the eastern region.

The fields are Shadoon, in the central region; Shehab and Shurfa, in the Empty Quarter, in the southeastern region; Umm Khansar, near the northern border with Iraq; and Samna, in the eastern region. These new fields can produce over 100 million cubic feet per day in total.

Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said that two of the gas fields, Samna and Umm Khansar, are ‘non-conventional’. Non-conventional deposits, also known as shale, are usually trapped in tight pore spaces, requiring special extraction techniques.