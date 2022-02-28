Russian shelling on Ukraine’s 2nd City Kharkiv kills 11 civilians

Kyiv: The regional governor informed that at least 11 civilians were killed in Russian shelling on Ukraine’s second most populated city Kharkiv on Monday, adding that dozens more had been injured in the attack.

‘The Russian enemy is bombing residential areas’, Oleg Sinegubov, wrote on the Telegram messaging app. ‘As a result of the bombardments that are ongoing, we cannot call on the emergency services… currently there are 11 dead and dozens wounded, he added.

