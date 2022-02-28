Ukraine-Russia war; Congress’s Cautious Stand On Ukraine Amid India’s Balancing Act

Though Rahul Gandhi has used strong words to urge the government to evacuate students from Ukraine, the Congress’ official statement on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is far more diplomatic, and is similar to the government’s stand at the UN after abstaining from a vote to denounce Russia.

Former Union Minister Anand Sharma, who heads the party’s foreign affairs department, said, ‘The path of diplomatic negotiations must be embraced in all sincerity for a negotiated resolution of all issues between Russia and Ukraine, respecting the Minsk and Russia-NATO agreements and earlier understandings,’

According to the opposition party, the ‘outbreak of hostilities’ and military war between Russia and Ukraine is ‘a matter of grave concern’ for the rest of the world.

‘The Congress while expressing its anguish is of the considered view that the international community must work together for cessation of armed conflict and early restoration of peace to save human lives and further aggravation of the crisis,’ the Congress stated.