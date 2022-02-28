Women recovers her iPhone lost a decade back on Halloween from this bizzare spot!

Losing phones can be super confusing and super stressing, and very often we find them back from the most unexpected spots. A woman named Becki Beckmann lost her Apple iPhone 10 years ago. Where her iPhone disappeared remained a mystery until very recently – when it was discovered inside the Beckmanns’ toilet.

According to a report by The New York Post, Maryland resident- Mrs Beckmann lost her her iPhone on the night of Halloween in 2012. She searched high and low but could not find the device, and eventually replaced it with a new iPhone. But the lady was’super confused’ about where the phone went as she had not left the house, and nor had she been drinking. ‘I replaced [the iPhone], moved on. Whatever. It was mysterious but it was gone’, she wrote in a Facebook post after the mystery was solved.

The bizarre case of the lost iPhone was solved when Mrs Beckmann and her husband started hearing strange noises from inside their toilet. They described it as a ‘banging sound’ which was heard after they flushed. ‘Initially we blamed it on the toilet being old or the house construction being terrible’, Beckmann wrote.

However, when her husband decided to plunge the toilet, he discovered the iPhone she had lost 10 years ago. She said he came out running to tell her that she ‘wouldn’t believe what he found in our toilet’. The back of the device had popped open, revealing the insides, but the iPhone was in pretty good condition considering it had spent a decade in toilet pipes. ‘This was so, so far from what I was expecting’, Mrs Beckmann expressed her happiness.