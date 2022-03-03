First Test match between India and Sri Lanka to begin in Mohali tomorrow: Probable playing XI

Mohali: In cricket, India will face Sri Lanka in the first Test match in Mohali tomorrow. The second and final Test will be played in Bengaluru from the 12 March.

This will be the 100th test match of former Indian skipper Virat Kohli. Virat Kohli is the 71st player to do so in international cricket.

India had faced Sri Lanka 44 times in Test format. India had won 20 matches and Sri Lanka only 7. A win for India will help them become the only team to register 21 Test wins against Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka has till now not won a Test match in India. India had faced Sri Lanka 20 times in the home grounds. India won 11 matches and 9 ended in draws.

Probable playing XI:

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Mohammed Siraj

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne ©, Lahiru Thirimanne, Pathum Nissanka, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva (vc), Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Praveen Jayawickrama, Lasith Embuldeniya, Suranga Lakmal, Dushmantha Chameera, Charith Asalanka