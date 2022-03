Doha: Qatar Central Bank (QCB) declared March 6 as official holiday for all banks and financial institutions in the country. The holiday was announced to mark the occasion of Bank Day.

As per the Council of Ministers Decision No. (33) of 2009, all banks, money exchange outlets, investment and financial companies, insurance firms, and insurance broker companies will be closed on the first Sunday of March each year.