Queen Elizabeth extends support to Ukraine war victims

London: Amid the ongoing crisis between Russia and Ukraine, British Queen Elizabeth II came out in support of the war victims by making generous donations. The 95-year-old monarch has recently made a donation to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) Ukraine appeal to help civilians affected by Russia’s military operation.

The update about Queen’s donation was shared on DEC’s Twitter handle. ‘Many thanks to Her Majesty The Queen for continuing to support the Disasters Emergency Committee and for making a generous donation to the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal’ the organization tweeted.

Prior to Elizabeth, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall had an emotional meeting with Ukrainians in London and extended support to the country.