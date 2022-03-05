Breaking News: Russia declares ceasefire

Moscow: Russian government declared ceasefire in Ukraine. The partial ceasefire was declared to open humanitarian corridors for civilians stranded in Ukraine.

‘Today, March 5, from 10 am Moscow time, the Russian side declares a regime of silence and opens humanitarian corridors for the exit of civilians from Mariupol and Volnovakha,’ said defence ministry of Russia.

Russia informed that it has deployed buses in the border crossing points to go to the eastern Ukrainian cities of Kharkiv and Sumy to evacuate Indian students and other foreign nationals who are stranded there.