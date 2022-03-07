Country raises age of sexual consent

Manila: The Philippines has raised the age of sexual consent to 16. President Rodrigo Duterte signed new law on Friday. As per the new law, sex with a person under 16 will be illegal and it carries a maximum penalty of 40 years in jail.

The Philippines had the lowest age of sexual consent in the world. At present, the legal age of sexual consent is 12 years. The Philippines government informed that exceptions will be allowed for teenage couples aged below 16 in the country. But the age difference between them must three years or less and the sexual relation must be consensual. It should neither be abusive or exploitative. The exemption does not apply if the one of those involved is under 13.

According to official data released by the government, around 500 girls aged between 10 to 19 give birth every day in the country. Philippines is considered as the capital of online child sex abuse. Child rape and sexual abuse of children are also rampant in the country. According to a study by a NGO, 1 in 5 five children aged 13-17 had experienced sexual violence, while 1 in 25 were raped during childhood.