With Global Citizen, Zelenskyy issues daily calls to action

Global Citizen, an international NGO against poverty and hunger, has joined Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his struggle to save his country.

On Sunday, Zelenskyy and Global Citizen issued one of the first daily appeals for action from the organization’s millions of members, as well as governmental, corporate, and charitable partners. The recorded messages will feature Zelenskyy speaking about Ukraine’s fight against Russia, as well as Global Citizen’s suggestions for how followers may assist.

In his inaugural address, Ukrainian President Zelenskiy asked for international assistance in defending his country from what he described as Russian terrorist operations. Zelenskyy mentioned Russia’s shelling of Ukrainian cities and the firing of a nuclear power facility in the video.

Global Citizen hopes that the unique collaboration would motivate people to stay informed about the humanitarian issue and how they can help. Though news organisations throughout the world continue to publish Zelenskyy’s video declarations, Global Citizen’s CEO Hugh Evans said the organisation wished to distribute his thoughts in their entirety.

‘We believe it is critical for people to hear directly from the leader who is most motivating them,’ Evans added. ‘This is about establishing a regular cadence and simultaneously posting it on all major tech platforms around the world, so that the entire world can hear directly from the Ukrainian president.’