Pre-bookings of Volkswagen Virtus started in India: Know the features and price

Mumbai: German motor vehicle manufacturer, Volkswagen unveiled its latest sedan, Virtus in India on Tuesday. The pre-bookings of the new car has started today. The car will be launched May this year.

Volkswagen Virtus will be available in two variants – Dynamic Line and Performance Line. The new car will be offered in six colour options – Wild Cherry Red, Candy White, Carbon Steel Grey, Curcuma Yellow, Reflex Silver and Rising Blue Metallic.

Virtus is powered by comes with two turbo-petrol engine options. These include a 1.0-litre three-cylinder TSI unit that makes 115hp and 175Nm (only offered on Dynamic Line variants) as well as a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder TSI unit (only offered on Performance Line variants) that develops 150hp and 250Nm. Both the engines are mated to a 6-speed manual transmission.

It comes with 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an 8-inch digital instrument cluster, wireless phone charging, connected car tech, an 8-speaker audio system, auto climate control, ventilated front seats, a sunroof, ambient lighting, cooled glovebox, auto headlamps and wipers, a tyre pressure monitor, ESC, hill-hold control and five adjustable headrests. Safety features include six airbags, ABS with EBD and Traction Control System.