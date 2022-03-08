US urges Saudi Arabia to lift travel ban on released women rights activists

The US pushed its ally Saudi Arabia to lift travel bans and other restrictions on previously released women’s rights campaigners on Tuesday.

Ambassador Michele Taylor of the United States to the United Nations Human Rights Council also urged the monarchy to address cases of ‘prisoners of conscience,’ a word used to describe political detainees.

‘We urge Saudi Arabia to properly resolve instances of political prisoners of conscience, as well as to lift travel bans and other limitations on previously released women’s rights activists,’ Taylor said at the Geneva meeting on March 8, coinciding with International Women’s Day.