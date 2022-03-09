India’s 1st 100% women-owned industrial park inaugurated in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: India’s first 100% women-owned ‘FLO Industrial Park’ commenced their operations with 25 Green Projects in Hyderabad. The park is promoted by FICCI Ladies Organization (FLO) in partnership with the Telangana government. The commencement of operations by 25 women-owned and operated units represent 16 diverse Green Category Industries at the Park to commemorate International Women Day.

In his inaugural address, Minister KT Rama Rao urged the entrepreneurs to think big and to start thinking about emerging technologies. He further asked them to focus on aerospace, defence, food processing, forge global partnership. He promised another 100 acres for the expansion of FLO women industrial park, subject to the park focus on novel products, and to offer additional 10% subsidy for women entrepreneurs.

The 50 acres FLO Industrial Park in Hyderabad, established with an investment of Rs 250 crore is the Flagship project and first of its kind at a national level with participation open to Chapter Members, and the national members of FLO. The park has already garnered tremendous interest from women entrepreneurs to run and operate their business from this park. Jyotsana Angara, National Governing body member, FLO, said that the manufacturing unit is pretty innovative product base, adding that they have brought in 250 crore of investment.