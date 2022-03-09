Ukraine to withdraw troops and equipment from UN missions

Ukraine would repatriate troops and equipment from UN peacekeeping deployments in Africa and Europe, including helicopters, to reinforce defences at home in the face of Russia’s invasion, according to a UN official.

Russian military invaded Ukraine about two weeks ago, shelling, bombing, and besieging the country’s cities and villages, forcing over 2 million people to evacuate, the majority of them were women and children.

According to Ukrainian media, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy issued a proclamation on Tuesday recalling all peacekeeping personnel to help with the war effort at home.

Ukraine supplies roughly 300 troops, police officers, and employees to six United Nations missions, a small amount that is unlikely to have a significant impact on global peacekeeping operations.

According to a MONUSCO spokesman, Ukraine’s commitment to the MONUSCO operation in the Democratic Republic of Congo consists of eight Ukrainian helicopters and a 250-member aviation battalion.

“We have received communication from Ukraine regarding the repatriation of their equipment and contributions to peacekeeping,” the official told Reuters, adding that the withdrawal affected all UN missions with Ukrainian participation.

“Right now, we’re assessing the impact of this retreat on our purpose and how we might mitigate it.”

Ukraine also sends a dozen or less police officers and other personnel to UN peacekeeping missions in Mali, South Sudan, Sudan, Cyprus, and Kosovo, according to the UN’s website.

Thousands of Ukrainian civilians and foreign volunteers have volunteered to fight, and Western countries have sent equipment, but Ukraine’s military capabilities are still dwarfed by those of its massive neighbour.

MONUSCO has roughly 12,000 troops on the ground, the most of which are stationed in Congo’s mineral-rich east, where dozens of militia groups are fighting over land and resources.

According to MONUSCO, Ukrainian helicopters are stationed in the eastern towns of Goma, Bunia, Bukavu, and Beni.

Russia’s onslaught in Ukraine is described as a “special operation” aimed at “demilitarising” and “denazifying” Ukraine.