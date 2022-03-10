Islamic State confirms leader’s death, announces new leader

On Thursday, the Islamic State confirmed the death of its commander, Abu Ibrahim Al-hashemi Al-Quraishi, and named Abu Al-Hassan Al-hashemi Al-Quraishi as his replacement.

President of the United States, Joe Biden stated in February that US special troops killed the commander of the extremist group during a mission in northwest Syria.

The assassination of Quraishi, who was 45 years old at the time of death, was another significant setback to IS two years after the group’s brutal Sunni Muslim leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed in a military operation in 2019.