Germany to let in 2500 Ukraninan refugees from Moldova

Germany will accept 2,500 migrants who have fled to Moldova from Ukraine, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock announced on Saturday, as eastern Europe’s attempts to rescue refugees are strained.

The number of migrants fleeing Ukraine since Russia launched its invasion on February 24 has risen to roughly 2.6 million, and several cities in eastern Europe are running out of space.

Following a meeting with her Moldovan colleague in Chisinau, Baerbock stated that Germany was committed to assisting Ukraine’s neighbours in the care of refugees, and that a corridor would be established via Romania to transport people to Germany, primarily by bus.

“Europe and our country stand in sympathy with you, and we will accept refugees from you,” she declared.

Since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, around 300,000 individuals have migrated into Moldova. Over 100,000 of them have remained in the country.

Later, Baerbock encountered refugees in Palanca, which is only 65 kilometres from the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Odessa.

“As soon as the town was attacked, we escaped,” a young woman from Sumy in northeastern Ukraine told Baerbock. She was relieved to have crossed the border with her two children, ages four and twelve, and she was standing just metres from a line of hundreds of women and children who were still waiting for permission to enter Moldova.

According to a border official, up to 5,000 individuals arrive in Palanca each day.

According to the interior ministry, 109,183 Ukrainian refugees have been registered in Germany so far, and Germans have volunteered up to 300,000 private homes to shelter them.