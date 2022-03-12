Gulf country executes 81 found guilty for terrorism

Riyadh: Saudi Arabian government has executed 81 people on a number of terrorism-related crimes in one day. As per reports, this single-day execution exceeded the number of executions conducted by the kingdom in the last one year.

The killed were convicted of various crimes, including murder, kidnapping, torture, rape, smuggling arms and bombs pledging allegiance to foreign terrorist organizations, such as Daesh, Al Qaeda, and the Houthis, targeting residents in the Kingdom and travelling to regional conflict zones to join terrorist organization.

Out of those executed, 73 were Saudi citizens, 7 were Yemeni nationals and 1 was Syrian. This marks highest number of recorded executions in one day and more than the total of 69 executions in all of 2021.