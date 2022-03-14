SpiceJet announces 60 new domestic flight services

New Delhi: India based private air carrier, SpiceJet announced that it will launch 60 new domestic flights from March 27. The airline will operate 8 flights in the Gorakhpur-Kanpur, Gorakhpur Varanasi, Jaipur-Dharamshala and Tirupati-Shirdi sectors.

It will also operate 7 UDAN flights in the Hyderabad-Puducherry-Hyderabad, Gorakhpur-Kanpur-Gorakhpur, Gorakhpur-Varanasi-Gorakhpur and Varanasi-Patna sectors. Some of the routes include Kolkata-Kushinagar-Kolkata, Guwahati-Durgapur-Guwahati, Varanasi-Jaipur-Varanasi, Hyderabad-Jabalpur-Hyderabad, Bengaluru-Thiruvananthapuram-Bengaluru, Chennai-Bagdogra-Chennai, Tirupati-Pune-Tirupati.

Also Read: India’s trade deficit increases to $20.88 billion

The airlines will be deploying it’s Boeing 737 and Q400 aircraft on these routes. Those interested can book tickets via the airline’s official website, mobile app or through online travel portals and travel agents.