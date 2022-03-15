Report: Ethiopian Christians denied easy entry to Israel this Easter

Christians from Ethiopia who wish to make pilgrimages to Israel for the Easter holiday are reportedly not allowed entry into the country. Earlier this week, Israeli media reported that they were concerned they might not return home. Israeli Immigration and Population Authority sent a letter to tour companies, according to Channel 13. Travelers from Ethiopia wishing to visit Israel must contact the authority personally and receive permission to enter.

Foreign tourists do not have to follow the same protocol; tour companies can submit a group application on behalf of tourists traveling as a group. Channel 13 reports that the authority’s letter noted that the move was made out of concern about tourists staying away due to the ongoing civil war in their country. In media reports, Israel’s Population and Immigration Authority said the policy was necessary because Ethiopian tourists had overstayed in the past. Tigray War broke out in November 2020.

The head of the Israel Incoming Tour Operators Association, Yossi Fatal, responded to the decision by writing a letter to Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked. This letter was quoted in detail by the Hebrew tourism outlet Passport News. The authority’s decision effectively means ‘closing the doors of the State of Israel to Ethiopian tourists who wish to visit the holy sites of Christianity’. This is due to a lack of resources to deal with the number of requests the authority will receive.

He said that, ‘the State of Israel has an international responsibility when it comes to everything related to the freedom of religious worship at the holy sites of the three religions, which are located within the borders of Israel… This important principle, which concerns the sanctity and status of Israel as the guardian of the holy sites of several religions in the world, has been trampled on by insensitivity and is detrimental to Israel’s status and image in the world’.

Hundreds of scathing letters of complaint have already been received from Ethiopia, including those from senior religious leaders, Fatal claimed. It is also expected that Ethiopian government officials will contact Israeli officials. Fatal wrote that historical experience demonstrates that the directive prohibiting Christian believers from praying in Israel will be abused by international entities.