Country opens for passengers from UAE

Dubai: Passengers from the UAE will be allowed to enter Israel. The Ministry of Tourism in Israel announced this. All passengers from the UAE irrespective of their vaccination status will allowed entry upon presenting a negative PCR test before departure and after arriving in Israel. The decision was announced after the recent agreement between the UAE and Israel extending visa-free entry to all UAE nationals as part of the ongoing strategic partnership between both countries.

Several air carriers in the UAE are operating flights to Israel. Flydubai operates 14 flights between Dubai and Tel Aviv-Yafo. Etihad Airways and Wizz Air offer direct flights from Abu Dhabi to Tel Aviv-Yafo. Emirates Airlines has announced daily Tel Aviv flights from June 23. Israeli airlines like El-AL, Israir, Arkia Airlines also operate direct flight services connecting both destinations.