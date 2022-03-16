Fox News cameraman and Ukrainian journalist killed in Russian attack 

Kyiv: Fox News veteran cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski and Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra ‘Sasha’ Kuvshynova were killed in Ukraine. The journalists were killed after the vehicle in which they were traveling was attacked in an artillery shelling by Russian troops in the north-eastern part of the village of Gorenka.

Zakrzewski, 55, was reporting with another Fox News journalist, Benjamin Hall, on Monday when they came under attack near the capital Kyiv. Kuvshynova, 24, had been helping Fox’s crews navigate Kyiv and the surrounding area while gathering information and speaking with sources. Hall, who was wounded in the attack, remains in hospital.

Zakrzewski was a veteran war-zone photographer who had covered multiple conflicts for Fox News, including in Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria. Based in London, he had been working in Ukraine since February.

At least four journalists have been killed in nearly three weeks of fighting in Ukraine. American filmmaker and journalist Brent Renaud was shot dead by Russian forces in the town of Irpin in Kyiv , a regional police head said on Sunday. On March 1, Ukrainian camera operator Yevhenii Sakun was killed after the Russian forces shelled a television tower in Kyiv, according to a social media account by a former colleague cited by the Committee to Protect Journalists.