DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulf

Gulf country to resume in-person classes in schools

Mar 16, 2022, 10:19 pm IST

Riyadh: The Ministry of Education in Saudi Arabia has decided to resume offline classes in schools in the country. In-person classes will be resumed with the beginning of the third semester of the current academic year in schools and kindergartens.

The ministry also lifted  the  social distancing among students in classrooms and prayer halls as well as during co-curricular activities. Morning assembly sessions will be reinstated in all educational institutions.

Also Read: Strong earthquake of 7.3 magnitude hits japan, Tsunami warning issued 

Schools in the country  closed on March 9, 2020 due to Covid-19. They partially reopened, with restrictions, on August 29, 2021. In-person exams resumed on March 6 this year.

Tags
shortlink
Mar 16, 2022, 10:19 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button