Gulf country to resume in-person classes in schools

Riyadh: The Ministry of Education in Saudi Arabia has decided to resume offline classes in schools in the country. In-person classes will be resumed with the beginning of the third semester of the current academic year in schools and kindergartens.

The ministry also lifted the social distancing among students in classrooms and prayer halls as well as during co-curricular activities. Morning assembly sessions will be reinstated in all educational institutions.

Also Read: Strong earthquake of 7.3 magnitude hits japan, Tsunami warning issued

Schools in the country closed on March 9, 2020 due to Covid-19. They partially reopened, with restrictions, on August 29, 2021. In-person exams resumed on March 6 this year.