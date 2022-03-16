Indian Railways to resume India-Bangladesh train service

Kolkata: The Indian Railways has decided to resume the India- Bangladesh train services from next week. The national transporter will resume the operations of Kolkata-Dhaka Maitree and Kolkata-Khulna Bandhan Passenger train service from March 26. The train services were suspended in March 2020 due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Earlier the Railways had restarted India-Bangladesh commercial train operation via the Petrapole-Benapole border and other rail checkpoints.

Maitree express is a fully air conditioned express train service connecting Dhaka to Kolkata and runs five days a week. Previously, train services between the two countries existed before the partition of India by the British and the Maitree Express re-established this connection between Dhaka and Kolkata in 2008 after being closed for 43 years.

Bandhan Express, launched in 2017 connects Kolkata with the Bangladeshi city of Khulna. It runs twice a week on Sundays and Thursdays . Indian Railways is planning to start the operations from NJP to Dhaka Mitali express.