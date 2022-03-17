Central bank of the United Arab Emirates raises base rate by 25 basis points

On Wednesday, the central bank of the United Arab Emirates announced that it was planning to raise the base rate by a margin of 25 basis points.

The decision comes after the Federal Reserve Board of the United States has raised rates by the same margin.

The central bank of the United Arab Emirates has decided to maintain the rate that is applied to short-term liquidity borrowings.

The base rate for borrowing short-term liquidity through every available credit facilities from the UAE central bank is currently 50 basis points above the Base Rate.