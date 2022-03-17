These habits may ruin your ‘love life’

To be a relationship to be beautiful and stronger couples must know likes and dislikes of each other. Also, women usually do not like several habits of men. So it is very much necessary for men to know what upset their lady love.

Here are some traits of men which women do not like:

Lying: Women do not like their partners lying. Lying repeatedly will decrease trust in the relationship. It will also ignite doubt about your whereabouts in your partner’s mind.

Selfish nature: Women don’t like men who are self-centered. Every girl wishes that her partner should be caring and put her needs before his own sometimes.

Lack of Hygiene: Hygiene is one of the most important aspects of a health relationship. So one must improve their body hygiene to keep your lady love happy.

Flirting Habit: No women likes her partner flirting with other girls. This habit of men will make their partners insecure and cause friction in the relationship.

Running away from responsibilities: Refusing to help your partner in household chores can create tension at home. Whenever possible you should help your partner in routine household work.

Returning home late: Most women want her husband to return home on time so that they can do the chores together and spend some time together. Not doing this can cause problems in your relationship.

For a relationship to be healthy it is better to get rid of such habits.