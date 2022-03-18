Ducati launches Panigale V2 Bayliss Special Edition in India : Know the features and price

Mumbai: Italian superbike manufacturer, Ducati has launched the new special edition Panigale V2 Bayliss 1st championship 20th Anniversary motorcycle in the Indian market. The new special edition motorcycle has been priced at Rs 21.30 lakh (ex-showroom). The special edition was launched to commemorate the career of the Australian rider Troy Bayliss.

The new superbike is powered by 995cc Superquadro twin-cylinder engine. It produces maximum power of 155hp at 10,750 rpm and maximum torque of 104 Nm at 9,000 rpm. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox with slipper clutch. It comes with ABS, traction control, wheelie control and three ride modes – Race, Sport and Street.