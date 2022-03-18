DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSAutomobile

Ducati launches Panigale V2 Bayliss Special Edition in India : Know the features and price

Mar 18, 2022, 04:10 pm IST

Mumbai: Italian superbike manufacturer, Ducati has launched the new special edition Panigale V2 Bayliss 1st championship 20th Anniversary motorcycle in  the Indian market. The new special edition motorcycle has been priced at Rs 21.30 lakh (ex-showroom). The special edition was launched to commemorate the career of the Australian rider Troy Bayliss.

Also Read; Commodity Market: Gold price remains firm 

The new superbike is powered by 995cc Superquadro twin-cylinder engine. It produces  maximum power of 155hp at 10,750 rpm  and maximum  torque of 104 Nm at 9,000 rpm.  The engine is mated  to a six-speed gearbox with slipper clutch. It comes with ABS, traction control, wheelie control and three ride modes – Race, Sport and Street.

Tags
shortlink
Mar 18, 2022, 04:10 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button