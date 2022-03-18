Honor launches new smartphone ‘Honor Magic 4 Ultimate’: here are the details

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone makers, honor launched ‘Honor Magic 4 Ultimate’. The smartphone is priced at CNY 7,999 (roughly Rs. 95,700) for the sole 12GB RAM + 512GB storage model. The smartphone is available in Ceramic Black and Ceramic White colour options.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Honor Magic 4 Ultimate is powered by octa core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and runs on Android 12. The smartphone sports a 6.81-inch full-HD+ (1,312×2,848 pixels) LTPO AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It houses a 4,600mAh battery.

The smartphone is equipped with four rear cameras. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors include gyroscope, proximity sensor, hall sensor, ambient light sensor, compass, infrared sensor, gravity sensor and fingerprint sensor.