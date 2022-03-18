Redmi launches 100-inch Redmi Max Ultra-HD LED TV

Mumbai: Chinese consumer electronics brand, Redmi launched Redmi Max 100-inch Ultra-HD LED TV. It is priced at CNY 19,990 (roughly Rs. 2,39,500) and will be available in a Black colour. The pre-booking of the TV can be done on the company’s website and will go on sale on April 6 in China. Xiaomi is yet to reveal when the TV will be available in other markets, including India.

The new smart TV has a 100-inch 4K screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 700 nits of peak brightness. It comes with Dolby Vision, IMAX Enhanced, and HDR support — including HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG formats. It is equipped with 30W speakers with Dolby Digital Plus and Dolby Atmos support.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, three HDMI ports (one HDMI 2.1 port), two USB ports and an Ethernet port.