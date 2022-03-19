Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth drops Dhanush’s name from her Instagram bio

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth has changed her Instagram name two months after she and Dhanush announced their split. The filmmaker went by the name ‘Aishwaryaa R Dhanush’ when she first appeared on the photo-sharing app. Now, she has removed her estranged husband’s name from her Instagram bio and added her father’s name Rajinikanth. While Aishwaryaa R Dhanush (@aishwaryaa_r_dhanush) is still the username. The alteration in Aishwaryaa’s Instagram bio was noticed just hours after Dhanush referred to her as his ‘friend’ in a tweet.

Dhanush praised Aishwaryaa for her new music video ‘Payani’ on Twitter on Thursday. This was the duo’s first interaction on social media after their breakup.

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa announced their split on January 17, ending their 18 years of marriage. While Rajinikanth is yet to comment publicly about the split, a report said that the actor was badly upset by the couple’s choice.

