Gulf country extends visas for Ukrainians for free

Riyadh: The General Directorate of Passports in Saudi Arabia has announced the extension of visas for Ukrainians in the country. It will be implemented without fees . The extension will be carried out automatically in cooperation with the National Information Center. The Saudi Arabian government took this decision on humanitarian grounds. The decision was in line with the directive from King Salman.

Earlier several GCC countries have offered to accommodate stranded Ukrainians and Russians since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began. UAE has announced that it would provide $ 5 million relief to the affected civilians in Ukraine.