‘Depressed’ Putin holds nuclear evacuation plan, moves family to ‘secret’ Serbian city: Reports

The Russian president reportedly shocked top military commanders with his plans to carry out a ‘nuclear evacuation drill’ after his family moved into a ‘safe and secret underground city’. According to a source quoted by the Daily Mail, the Russian President is depressed and tends to ‘pour out anger on those close to him’. The source said he did not have deep conversations with almost anyone, and he had little contact even with his children, including his [adult] daughters as well as his [undisclosed] children with [Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast, 38] Alina Kabaeva.

During the conflict with Ukraine, he initiated a ‘nuclear evacuation’ for his family, raising fears of an upcoming nuclear war. It’s not only a bunker, but a huge underground city, said a Russian expert. According to reports, Putin has moved unidentified members of his immediate family to either a plush mountain villa in neutral Switzerland or a hi-tech underground bunker in the Altai Mountains of Siberia. An anonymous source told the Daily Mail that Putin is suffering from ‘multiple and serious medical issues’.

According to reports, Angela Merkel told President Obama that Vladimir Putin lived in a ‘different world’ in 2014. When President Macron met with President Putin recently, it is reported that he found him to be ‘more rigid, more isolated’ as against previous meetings .

Putin is waging his biggest and most complex war since he took Berlin in 1945. The first objective he announced in his television address on Feb. 24, the day the invasion began, was in fact demilitarizing Ukraine and saving its people from the neo-Nazis, a false description of its government, which is led by a Jewish president. Sadly, Putin underestimated the national pride and battlefield skills Ukrainians have developed fighting Russian-backed separatists in the east of the country for the past eight years.

There are plenty of signs that Putin’s hopes for a swift victory were frustrated and that Russia’s military wasn’t up to the task. The doors of a truck carrying Russian troops are blown open by a rocket-propelled grenade. Foreign drones attack Russian command posts. In Berdyansk, Ukrainian priests wear trailing vestments in defiance of their captors. The Russian military has lost hundreds of tanks, many of which are left charred and abandoned on the roadside, and its death toll is set to surpass that of previous military campaigns.

Despite being more than three weeks into the war, Putin’s initial goal of an easy change in government in Kyiv has yet to be met. With their greater might and arsenal of city-flattening weapons, Russian forces can continue to fight regardless of what the Russian president plans next, be it a negotiated settlement or brute destruction, military analysts say.

There is no sign that the war will end soon despite the efforts of Ukraine’s people, all the losses among Russia’s forces, and all the mistakes of Kremlin leaders. However, Putin is still able to punish his neighbour’s cities and people even if he fails to take control of his neighbor. Ukraine’s president said that Putin deliberately caused a humanitarian catastrophe by starving Ukraine’s cities into submission.