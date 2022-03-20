Ex-US Presidents visit Ukrainian Church to show solidarity with Kyiv

Former US Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush paid a visit to a Ukrainian church in Chicago to offer their support and solidarity with Ukrainians as the war-torn country has been fighting aggressive Russian forces since February 24. Both presidents paid a visit to the Ukrainian Catholic Church of Saints Volodymyr and Olha, both carrying bouquets of Ukraine’s national flower, sunflowers.

In a tweet, Clinton said, ‘America stands united with the people of Ukraine in their fight for freedom and against oppression’. Further, a tweet from The George W. Bush Presidential Center, read, ‘America stands in solidarity with the people of Ukraine as they fight for their freedom and their future’.

America stands united with the people of Ukraine in their fight for freedom and against oppression. pic.twitter.com/O7INc9S1tq — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) March 18, 2022

Earlier, George W. Bush had blasted Russia’s ‘unjustified invasion of Ukraine’. The former US President also expressed concern about the situation in Ukraine. In a statement, he added, ‘I join the international community in condemning Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine’. Bill Clinton also wrote a statement encouraging the international community to hold Russia accountable.

