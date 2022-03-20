Indian Super League 2022: Hyderabad FC bags maiden title

Panaji: In football, Hyderabad FC won the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022 at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru(PJN) Stadium in Goa. Hyderabad FC defeated Kerala Blasters in the penalty shootout by 3-1. This was the maiden final appearance Hyderabad FC and their first ever ISL title . This is the third finals appearance of Kerala Blasters. It had been the runner-up in 2014 and 2016.

The goal keeper of Hyderabad FC Laxmikant Kattimani saved made three saves in the penalty shootout for the team. Earlier, Rahul KP scored goal for Kerala Blasters in the 68th minutes and Sahil Tavora equalized it by scoring a goal for Hyderabad FC in the 88th minute.

The Indian Super League is the men’s professional top-tier football league in the Indian football system. It is organized by the All India Football Federation and their commercial partners Football Sports Development Limited.