Investment flows from the Far East : Japanese PM announces $42 billion investment in India

During a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Saturday, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida promised on a 5 trillion yen investment in India over the next five years.

The two leaders were meeting to bolster security in the midst of the Ukraine crisis and to strengthen commercial connections between the two countries. In recent years, Japan has aided India’s urban infrastructure development, as well as the creation of a high-speed railway based on bullet train technology.

During a visit to India in 2014, then-Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced 3.5 trillion yen in investment and financing over five years.