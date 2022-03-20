The Pope visits children war refugees form Ukraine in Rome hospital

On Saturday, Pope Francis paid a surprise visit to the children war refugees from Ukraine who were being treated at a Rome paediatric hospital.

The pope was seen chatting to a girl with a totally wrapped head and what looked to be a tube in her throat in one of the photographs posted by the Vatican.

According to the Vatican, 19 Ukrainian children are being treated for cancer, neurological problems, or serious combat injuries inflicted by explosives at the two branches of the Bambino Gesu hospital. Since the war began, the hospital has treated about 50 Ukrainian children.

‘The blood and tears of children, the anguish of mothers and men defending their territory or escaping bombardments disturbs our conscience,’ Pope Francis said on Friday in a statement to a Church gathering in Slovakia.