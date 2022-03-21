Ammonia leak reported at chemicals plant at Ukraine’s Sumy

Sumy- Sumy regional governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyy said on Monday that there is an ammonia leak at a chemicals plant in the northeastern Ukrainian city of Sumy, which is being besieged by Russian troops. Zhyvytskyy did not say what had caused the leak reported at 04:30 local time (02:30 GMT) at the Sumykhimprom plant. He said the area within a five-kilometre radius around the plant was hazardous.

The affected area is estimated to be around 2.5 km from the site, including the villages of Novoselytsya and Verkhnya Syrovatka. There’s no threat to Sumy residents. People within the affected area are recommended to take immediate shelter underground, go to their bathrooms and turn on their showers at a fine spray, and breathe through a damp bandage (preferably moistened with 5% acetic or citric acid solution) if ammonia is detected.