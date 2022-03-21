Commodity Market: Gold price surges marginally

Mumbai: Gold prices edged higher marginally in the commodity market due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict and expectations over US Federal Reserve’s decision to combat inflation.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading up 0.09% or Rs 48 at Rs 51,495 per 10 gram. Silver futures rose 0.23% or Rs 153 to Rs 68,029 per kg.

In the Kerala market, sovereign is trading at Rs 37,920, higher by Rs 80 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 4740.

In the international market, price of spot gold remained unchanged at $ 1,921.80 per ounce. US gold futures were down 0.3% to $ 1,923.90. Among other precious metals, palladium rose 1.6% to $ 2,529.72 per ounce, silver was up 0.2% to $ 25.00 per ounce and platinum rose 0.7% to $ 1,029.21.