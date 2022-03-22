Actress Shanaya Kapoor buys luxurious Audi Q7 worth Rs 80 lakh

Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor, is all set to make her debut on the Bollywood big screen with other newcomers Lakshya and Gurfateh Singh Pirzada in the film ‘Bedhadak’. And recently the 22-year-old purchased a fancy SUV automobile. Check out the lavish ride that the young actress, who is gearing up for her big debut, has added to her automobile collection.

Shanaya purchases the brand new Audi Q7. It is one of the most popular automobiles of Bollywood. The Audi Q7 was launched in India in two versions on February 3, with an introductory price of Rs 79,99,000 (Ex-Showroom) for the premium plus and Rs 88,33,000 (Ex-Showroom) for the Technology.

The new luxury SUV has been updated with new amenities and a 3.0L V6 TFSI engine, as well as a new Q design on the badge. The new Audi Q7 is powered by a 3.0-litre V6 TFSI engine with a 48V mild-hybrid system that produces 340 horsepower and 500 Nm of torque. Carrara White, Mythos Black, Navarra Blue, Samurai Grey, and Floret Silver are some of the colour options available for the Audi Q7. Saiga Beige and Okapi Brown are the two interior colours available.

It comes with a comfort key for keyless entry and an electronic boot lid that operates with gestures. Driver aid and convenience are provided by features such as cruise control with speed limiter, Park Assist Plus with 360° camera, and Lane Departure Warning with Steering Assist, as well as 8 airbags for maximum protection.

The Audi Q7 also provides a number of entertainment choices, including the Audi Virtual Cockpit and the Audi Smartphone interface (Apple CarPlay and Android Auto).