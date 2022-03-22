Europe struggles to address basic needs of millions fleeing Russian war

UN statistics that were released on Tuesday revealed that more than 3.5 million people have fled the conflict in Ukraine, leaving Eastern Europe rushing to provide them with care, schools, and jobs, even as the daily number of individuals crossing borders decreases.

The millions of people who have fled Ukraine since Russia’s invasion, have travelled to neighbouring countries such as Poland and Romania by foot, rail, bus, or vehicle, with some continuing on across Europe. The majority, on the other hand, have not.

While fewer people have crossed borders in the last week, the enormity of the problem of finding homes for individuals seeking refuge in the European Union, particularly in Eastern and Central Europe, is becoming clearer.

Poland, which already had the largest Ukrainian Diaspora in the region before the war, has taken in over 2.1 million people, and while some choose to leave, public services are failing to cope.

‘The number of Ukrainian refugee children enrolled in Polish schools is increasing by roughly 10,000 every day,’ said Minister of Education Przemyslaw Czarnek, adding that 85,000 youngsters have enrolled in Polish schools.

Authorities, according to Czarnek, are organising basic Polish courses for Ukrainian instructors so that they can work in local schools and teach preparatory classes for Ukrainian students before they enter the school system.