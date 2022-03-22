Israel will assist Ukraine ‘as much as we can,’ says foreign minister

In an address to the Ukrainian parliament on Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy chastised Israel for not supplying missile defences to his country or condemning Russia for its invasion.

In response to Zelenskiy, Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid was noncommittal, stating that Israel, which has provided a field hospital and other humanitarian aid to Ukraine, would continue to help its people to the best of their ability.

Israel, as a mediator in the Ukraine-Russia dispute, has criticised the Russian invasion. However, it has been leery of straining relations with Moscow, a key player in neighbouring Syria, where Israeli soldiers often target pro-Iranian militia.