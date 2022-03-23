Commodity Market: Gold price falls sharply

Mumbai: Price of gold slipped down sharply due to the US Federal Reserve’s decision on interest rate. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs 51,379 per 10 gram, down Rs 37 or 0.07%. Silver futures for May delivery were trading Rs 91 or 0.13% lower at Rs 67,692 per kg.

In the Kerala market, sovereign gold is trading at Rs 37880, down by Rs 320. One gam gold is priced at Rs 4735, down by Rs 40.

In the international market, price of spot gold slipped down by 0.2% to $ 1,918.29 per ounce. US gold futures also slipped 0.2% to $ 1,918.40. Holdings of the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust, stood at 1,083.60 tonnes. Among other precious metals, silver was down 0.1% to $ 24.73 per ounce, platinum shed 0.6% to $ 1,017.17 and palladium rose 2.1% to $ 2,537.43 per ounce.